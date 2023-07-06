Watch: “Bob Marley: One Love” Teaser Trailer Brings More Excitement For The Film’s Release

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today the trailer for the highly anticipated “Bob Marley: ONE LOVE” was released! This film was produced in partnership with the Marley family and celebrates the life and music of the global icon. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the legendary musician and key figures in his life are also shown in this film including his loving wife Rita, played by Lashana Lynch.

In the trailer we see a sneak of some of the scenes of key moments in Marley’s life including, his stance against the war, his move to London after there was an attempt to end to his life and his return to Jamaica in 1978 for his “One Love Peace Concert”. The film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspiration has influenced the world through his message of love and unity. “BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE” will be in theaters January 12, 2024.

This film is the second film done by the Marley Family on their loved one as Bob Marley’s legacy has lived on for generations. The 2012 documentary “Marley” is available to stream for a personal look into his full life with stories told by his wife, children, bandmates, and children. The peacefully outspoken artist made sure there was a message and purpose from every song, interview and move he made throughout his 36 years of life. Bob Marley was blessed with 11 children, who have found many ways to keep his legacy alive!

Before the movie’s release, the “Bob Marley: One Love Experience” came to Los Angeles! This exhibit allowed visitors to discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music in person. The event was a success and was loved by all who got to experience it! See the recap in the video below and save the date for “BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE” in theaters January 12, 2024.

