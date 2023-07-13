My girl Candiace Dillard-Basset stopped by the Lemonade stand live with Leah Henry at Essence Festival 2023. The reality star and singer spilled a little lemonade on a new season of RHOP and who made the cut. The ‘Drive Back’ singer also talked about her budding music career and national tour. Will there be another season of “So That’s What We’re Doing” podcast? You have to watch the full interview to find out!
Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks RHOP, New Music, & Sold Out Tour was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
National Bikini Day: 21 Times Black Queens Served BAWDY!
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
21 Times Keke Palmer Was Unapologetically Hot On Instagram
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Some Like It Hot! 10 Sexiest Live Music Performances
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
Halle Bailey Serves Bawdy In A White Bikini