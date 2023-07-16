Mary J. Blige Posed For The ‘Gram In A Green Mini Dress That We Love

Over the weekend, the Queen of R&B was spotted on the scene in an all green Alexandre Vauthier look. She shared photos from her night on the town to her Instagram page and we just can’t get enough of her effortless slay.Taking to Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted wearing the green ruched V-neck minidress which she paired which silver jewelry to match the monochromatic look perfectly.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore her signature blond locs in a wet and wavy bob that was pulled over to one side and rocked silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body while posing for her millions of followers.

“Even blind eyes can see the truth- Lil Wayne ” she captioned the look.

Check out the fashionable photo below.

If there’s one thing that Mary J. Blige is going to do, it’s serve a LEWK. And this latest ensemble might just be one of our favorites!