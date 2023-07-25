Monica Says Defending The Woman During Her Concert ‘Was Just Instincts’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Monica was named Goonica for a reason. The Atlanta native doesn’t play about her loved ones, but also she wears a cape for women everywhere. A clip of the singer went viral after she jumped into the crowd to defend a woman who was allegedly being assaulted by a man in the audience of her concert in Detroit.

Monica says she was trying to de-escalate the situation

In an interview with CNN Primetime, the singer explained when she rushed to render aide to the woman.

“Honestly, that was just instincts, and I know that people don’t have the opportunity to know us personally or on a personal level, but the few that do know that everything for me as a matter of the heart, it’s a matter of I’m a mom, I’m a sister. I am a mother. I said mom.

I am so many things that would allow someone to want to protect me. Simply put, I didn’t want to see her hurt or harmed, and her not make it back home after coming just to be a concertgoer for myself and Ashanti who was also on the show. You know, these concerts have become what almost feels like a dangerous space and place, and I just really want that to change.

So that was just my instincts kicked in. I do not feel like I’m some form of superhero in any facet. But I did what I would hope that someone would do if they saw that happening to my aunt or mother, I could tell that she was — she’s definitely elder. And there was a level of fear there for me, just watching what appeared to be a situation that could have been escalated even further, I was simply trying to de-escalate it.”

The singer posted an apology under The Shade Room’s post about the incident.

Monica said “no one would take action” and she was “triggered” by the interaction.

We stan for a queen that defends women. She’s our Shero!

