Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and their lovely daughter Kaavia beam on the cover of Parents‘ Back to School digital issue. Inside, they discuss why relocating from Florida to California was the best decision for their family, teaching their kids self-compassion, and more.

Undoubtedly, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade make a dynamic team in parenting their children. Through their activism, public affirmation sessions, and projects, they have made it clear that they will go the extra mile to protect their children’s autonomy and self-esteem. In their recent feature in Parents, the couple talks about how they chose to pack up from Florida (a state that has passed several anti-LGBT+ bills) and move to California so that their daughter Zaya will feel seen and safe. “There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that. We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a Junior in high school now and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here,” stated Wade.

Union understands that not every family is fortunate enough to relocate to another state to avoid non-inclusive laws. Therefore, the actress is making it her family’s business to fight for those who may not have the resources they have. “When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that’s not an option if my child isn’t safe there. We have family and friends who don’t have the privilege of moving. So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed. That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing,” added Union.

Union and Wade make it their business to instill self-acceptance, self-love, and confidence in their children. When asked what is the one crucial thing they want to teach Kaavia, Union stated compassion. “Compassion for herself. So often, we’re drilled to be compassionate to everybody else, but we leave ourselves out of that compassion umbrella and let ourselves get drenched and drowned in self-loathing and self-judgment. And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can’t help but live it and expect it.”

Click here to read the entire article.

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union: Truth Be Told

Dwyane Wade Opens Up About His Fear For His Transgender Daughter Zaya’s Safety

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com