Usher Reveals He Once Was A ‘Chaperone’ for Beyoncé When She Was Younger

Usher recently got candid about a time he chaperoned Beyoncé when they were younger, and we’re all ears!

In a recent interview, the “My Way” singer appeared as a guest on a UK radio show, “Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp” and opened up about what happened during his first encounter with Beyoncé. The interview comes just weeks ahead of his Paris concerts next month, where the R&B crooner will be taking his famous residency overseas.

“Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” he explained to the show’s hosts. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

At the time, the now 44-year-old R&B superstar was signed to his first recording deal at age 14. He got his big deal at that age after having a chance to audition with record executive L.A. Reid. After Reid saw the teen perform, he immediately offered the young Usher a contract with his then-label, LaFace Records.

He continued, “I was at Daryl Simmons’ house. Simmons was working with The Dolls at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room,” Usher, who is about three years older than Bey, added.

Usher will begin his 8-show leg at the La Seine Musicale in Paris on Sept. 24th. The Paris leg of his residency will run until Oct. 5. Following Paris, Usher will conclude his Las Vegas residency, “My Way,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM later this year.

