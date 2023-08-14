Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news to share for music fans familiar with Timbaland‘s late 90s collective of assorted musical talents. Rapper Magoo, best known for his lighthearted appearances on tracks like “Up Jumps Da Boogie” and “Luv 2 Luv U,” has passed away. He was 50 years old.

R&B star Ginuwine, who worked closely with Timbaland and his clique of “Super Friends” in the 90s, shared his condolences over the passing of Magoo.

“Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain’t true …I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday (August 13).

Magoo and Timbo became acquainted long before landing in the public spotlight. The pair became friends in 1989 and, through a shared passion for music, later formed a rap group. While Timbaland saw his star shine through production work with many of the biggest names in music, he remained a partner-in-rhyme with Magoo, and their crew expanded to acts like Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Missy Elliott.

An official cause of death has not been released for Magoo, whose real name is Melvin Barcliff, has yet to be released.

