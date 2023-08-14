Oprah Winfrey Vows To Make “Major Donation” Following Conspiracy Theories About Her Maui Home Not Burning Down During Wildfires

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Winfrey vows to put her money where her mouth is and help out the Maui natives whose lives were tragically turned upside down following devastating wildfires.

Following the wildfires that decimated Maui, plenty of support has been sent in the direction of residents who lost their homes during the terrifying three days as wildfires swept across the island.

One of those people lending a helping hand is Oprah Winfrey, who recently purchased $6.6 million worth of land on the island. Per Philip Lewis, Winfrey said in an Instagram video shared by Oprah Daily account that she will make a sizeable donation to the island in the coming days.

The announcement comes after Winfrey visited a shelter to donate goods in Wailuku with a camera but was told she could not film.

“At some point, I will make a major donation after all the smoke and the ashes have settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like,” the media mogul said.

Winfrey’s vow to help the island she calls home sometimes comes on the heels of conspiracy theories floating on Elon Musk’s trash platform, X.

X Is Ground Zero for Wildfire Conspiracy Theories

Some idiots believe that Winfrey is somehow connected to the wildfires after her estate was not damaged, despite her actively providing things like cots, pillows, and toiletries to Maui residents displaced by the wildfires.

One clown on X wrote, “Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz can’t even hide his smirk as Maui burned. He’s seeing dollar signs for huge Democrat donors (Oprah, Zuckerberg, other billionaires) who will scoop up the land and steal it from native born Hawaiians.”

Another X user (probably a bot) called Winfrey an “arsonist,” alleging she is the mastermind behind the wildfires.

In another headass post, an X user points out that the mansions belonging to Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, Morgan Freeman, Will Smith, and Julia Roberts were “completely unaffected” by the wildfires.

Sighs.

We can’t wait to hear what they have to say when Oprah and those other people back up the Brink’s trucks to help the residents of Maui, Hawaii, while the fools continue to post conspiracy theories on X for free.

Photo: Arturo Holmes / Getty

