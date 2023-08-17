Have You Signed Up For The Ivy League? Blue Ivy’s Army Is Growing

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Bey Hive may go to the Renaissance World Tour to see Beyoncé, but Blue Ivy’s killer moves steal the show. With every Blue Ivy appearance, heart sign, and step, the 11-year hold tears the house down. She is quickly cultivating an “Ivy League” of future dance stars and fans of her own.

It’s hard for many of us to imagine growing up with a mother like Beyoncé, a father like Jay – Z, and a glam-ma like Tina Knowles. But Blue Ivy is doing it flawlessly and developing her personal style, flair, and perspective along the way.

Blue Ivy’s first major appearance with her parents on stage was in August 2014. While in her father’s arms, Blue Ivy made our hearts melt when she said “Go Mommy” into the microphone as Beyoncé received the VMA Vanguard Award.

Since this sweet moment, Blue Ivy’s fans have grown and kept up with the Knowles-Carter firstborn. Supporters cheer her on at various sightings of the young star at basketball games, awards shows, and family appearances. According to The Root, fans started calling themselves the “Ivy League” in 2017.

Blue Ivy’s first Renaissance World Tour performance was in May. Shocking Paris fans and onlookers, Blue Ivy stepped on stage during Queen Bey’s “My Power.” She fit right in wearing a metallic silver jumpsuit while keeping up with the show’s choreography. “Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé reportedly said following the first performance.

Now social media recaps of the Renaissance World Tour are incomplete without footage of Blue Ivy’s moves gracing the stage. And those most impacted by these clips are some of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s youngest fans.

Mothers, daughters, aunts, and nieces have gone to see the famous mother-daughter duo worldwide. Girls watch in awe, practicing the dance moves, smiling from ear to ear, and singing along. Madonna shared footage on social media of her daughters at the show this August.

Though Beyoncé headlines the highest-grossing tour in history, we, the members of the Ivy League, are clear. Blue Ivy Carter is the Renaissance World Tour’s top breakout star.

See more adorable videos from Parle Magazine‘s Instagram of young Ivy League members cheering Blue on.

