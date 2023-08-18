Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid have made their marks as rappers early on and are now dominating the podcast space via their respective spaces. There was a brewing beef between the two outspoken men that is now in the rearview after a new clip of the two surfaced.
Via the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game YouTube page, a video teaser of an upcoming episode featuring Joe Budden was shared with Budden, Gillie, and Wallo chopping it up outside of a home ahead of recording the episode. Whatever bad blood existed between the pair was clearly done with as evidenced by the embrace they shared and Wallo playfully joking on them both for having retired from rapping.
“This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over. We celebrating the 50th year of Hip Hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of Hip Hop. This n*gga made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000,” Wallo said in the video, adding he too attempted a career in rapping.
Clips of the forthcoming episode were shared throughout and it looked like the trio were in great spirits. The episode will air Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 PM ET.
The rest of the teaser showed Gillie and Wallo having a dice game showdown with Wallo losing a significant amount of cash.
Check out the clip by following this link.
—
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty
Joe Budden & Gillie Da Kid Squash Beef, Tease Upcoming Podcast was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Young Capone Reported Dead At 35 After Going Missing
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”
-
Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.
-
Lil Tay Is Not Dead, She Confirms [Updated]
-
Marcus Jordan Says Wedding With Larsa Pippen In The Works, X Users Think Michael Jordan Should Remove Him From His Will