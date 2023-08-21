TMZ reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child is here, and it’s another boy!
Sources with direct knowledge tells the media outlet that the latest “A$AP Fenty” baby arrived quietly in Los Angeles on August 3rd. The baby’s full name is unknown, but we do know that it reportedly starts with an “R.”
As you know, Rihanna revealed her 2nd pregnancy in grand fashion – during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February.
The newest bundle of joy joins big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022. The name, revealed around his first birthday, is a nod to the legendary MC from the Wu-Tang Clan.
One can only wonder if the new baby will have a Hip-Hop inspired name like big bro and Papa A$AP (who is named after Rakim). We think so!
Congrats!
- Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Enjoy A Stylish Date Night
- Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
- Rihanna Is A Goddess On British Vogue’s March Issue With A$AP Rocky And Their Adorable Son
- How ASL Interpreter & Bowie State Student Justina Miles Stole The Super Bowl Halftime Show
- LO DOWN: Kodak Black Co-Signs Donald Trump Slam Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Young Capone Reported Dead At 35 After Going Missing
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil Tay Is Not Dead, She Confirms [Updated]
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”
-
Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.