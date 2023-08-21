Dwayne Haskins’ Family Reaches Settlement In Mysterious Death Of Former NFL Quarterback

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET., Aug. 21

The family of Dwayne Haskins, a former NFL quarterback who mysteriously died a little more than a year ago, has reached a “partial settlement” with multiple people involved in his death.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Haskins family in April, claimed the former NFL quarterback was drugged on the night of his death as a part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy.”

According to reports, the suit, which was settled on Friday, included the truck driver who struck Haskins and the owner of the dump truck.

The lawsuit also mentions the men and three women who were accused of allegedly drugging and robbing Haskins while he was at a Boca Raton, Florida hotel.

The names of the individuals have not been released, as no criminal charges have been filed.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit, which was filed in Broward County, Florida last month, names four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as a part of the alleged conspiracy. The suit also lists the driver of the truck that struck Haskins, citing his “negligent acts” as the cause of his death.

An attorney representing Haskins’ family believes the lawsuit “is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy.”

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” attorney Rick Ellsley said in the statement. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”Ellsley didn’t give any details or specifics on the alleged conspiracy.

On April 9, 2022, Dwayne Haskins was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on I-595 in Florida. He was only 24 years old. According to the crash report released last year by the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was walking on the westbound side of the highway when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the truck struck Haskins.

“The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Report shows that Dwayne was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck,” Ellsley said in the statement. “Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne.”

According to the toxicology report, Haskins was legally drunk during the accident. The report also shows Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine. Both drugs are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but are also used recreationally. The medical examiner determined Haskins’ death to be an accident. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. No charges have been filed.

Kalabrya Haskins, Haskins’ widow, is listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit. She is also the personal representative of Haskins’ estate. According to the lawsuit, she is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages related to Haskins’ death.

