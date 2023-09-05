The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rising rapper Lefty SM, who had been creating a serious buzz in his home country of Mexico, was shot and killed. He was 31 years old.

The tragic demise of Lefty SM, also known as Juan Carlos Sauceda, was confirmed by his label and Billboard Español Sunday, (Sept. 3). “Dear Alzada friends and family, with profound sadness we’re informing you about the death of our brother, Lefty SM, Juan Carlos Sauceda,” Alzada Records confirmed, in Spanish, on its Instagram page on Sunday. “Our love and prayers are with his wife María Isabel and their two daughters.”

Carlos Félix, a PR rep for Alzada, confirmed that Lefty SM was shot twice near his home and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He offered no further comment on a possible motive for the murder. The Mexican government in the Jalisco region was expected to release a formal report on the incident Monday (Sept. 4).

News of his death caused shock to his peers and fans. MC Davo, a friend and colleague, had just performed with Lefty SM last Friday (Sept. 1) at a show held at the Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City. “How is this possible? I can’t believe it, really, I can’t believe it man,” he said tearfully in a now-deleted video sent through his Instagram Stories. He would later post a photo of them hanging out at the beach. “Just a few hours ago we were enjoying life. May God have you in his glory.”

Lefty SM had built a solid career in rap and Hip-Hop, starting off in 1992. It wasn’t until 2017 when the native of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, started to amass a huge following thanks to his YouTube channel. He built upon that with collaborations, including hits with the Santa Fe Klan such as “Si me caigo,” “Con los ojos rojos” and “Por mi México.” The group expressed their grief over the news online. “This isn’t possible, brother,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “Tell me it’s a lie.”

Mexican Rapper Lefty SM Killed In Guadalajara was originally published on hiphopwired.com