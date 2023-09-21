The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A Megan Thee Stallion/Cardi B tour and joint album? It could happen.

Spotted on Complex, the head of Flamin’ Hot University teased the idea of a collaboration album and tour with her “WAP” collaborator following the success of their newest joint effort, “Bongos.”

In the interview, the Houston rapper said that she and her buddy Cardi are slowly building an EP together as they continue to deliver bops for the ladies to shake their booties to.

Per Complex:

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going. So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already. We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is Working On New Solo Music

In the same breath, the “Big Ole Freak” crafter also revealed that she is working on new music for a forthcoming album, telling the website she is “getting to the meat” of her next solo project.

She also seems to be in a much better space mentally, adding, “I’m making music that I really, really love,” and that she is “making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.”

Thee Stallion could be alluding to her ugly public battles with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, which are ongoing.

The rapper is also coming off a massive legal victory after Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting her three years ago. He is currently beginning his 10-year prison stint, and his struggle mugshot is making its rounds on social media.

—

Photo: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty

We Would Like To See It: Megan Thee Stallion Hints At Possible EP & Tour With Cardi B was originally published on hiphopwired.com