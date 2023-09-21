Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Report: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, Trevon Diggs Injured Thursday

Published on September 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Dallas Cowboys cornerback,Trevon Diggs has reportedly injured his knee with an ACL injury. According to Dallas Morning News, he was seen leaving practice on crutches after suffering an injury, which took place outside on grass.

He will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the damage, however it has been confirmed that he will than likely be out until 2024.

Diggs made his first interception of the year last weekend against the Jets, and he’s a big reason why the defense has only given up 10 points through the first two games. The nature of the injury makes it appear doubtful that he will play this Sunday against the Cardinals, but the greater question for Diggs and the Cowboys is whether or not he will miss significant time.

The post Report: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, Trevon Diggs Injured Thursday appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Report: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, Trevon Diggs Injured Thursday  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close