Dwyane Wade Says It Was Difficult To Open Up To Gabrielle Union About Being Unfaithful

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Dwyane Wade admitted on the Club Shay Shay podcast that it was harder for him to come clean to Gabrielle Union about cheating than it was to lose the NBA finals.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s relationship has evolved over the years. They went from meeting at a Super Bowl party in 2007 to marrying in 2014 and expanding their family with their daughter Kaavia in 2018. On the outside looking in, things seemed perfect. However, every relationship has challenges, which is also true for celebrities. We are sure Wade and Union have had their share of trials, but the one that went public was Wade’s cheating during their courtship, which resulted in the former professional athlete fathering a child.

Wade Admits to Being Unfaithful

Union addressed Wade’s unfaithfulness in her 2021 memoir You Got Anything Stronger? “To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience,” the actress wrote. “I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy, I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.”

Fast forward to the Club Shay Shay interview, and Wade admitted that revealing his transgressions to his then-girlfriend was more difficult than losing the NBA finals. “Way harder to have the conversation with my now-wife. You try to think of everything possible. The whole situation is scary enough. You’re a public figure. You know this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with. Ultimately, you got to sit with you, and you got to sit with this person if this is who you’re going to be with, and I had to,” revealed the star.

Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe interjected and said to Wade that he doesn’t know if Union would have stuck by him if he didn’t have a conversation with her first before the public found out. Wade replied, “I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me.”

We are glad that Union and Wade have stuck it out, and they seem like they are in a great place. More blessings to them!

DON’T MISS…

Dwyane Wade Clarifies Wife Gabrielle Union’s 50/50 Comments: ‘You Will Never Say My House Again’

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Serve Fashion Goals At His Induction Into The NBA Hall Of Fame

Dwyane Wade Says It Was Difficult To Open Up To Gabrielle Union About Being Unfaithful was originally published on hellobeautiful.com