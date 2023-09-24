Listen Live
Celebrity News

Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report

Published on September 24, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” inside a Los Angeles hospital.

According to sources for allhiphop.com, Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, checked himself in the LA hospital on Friday, September 22, after experiencing a bout of coughing up large amounts of blood. Henderson suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing machine.

Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram stories with a post that simply read ‘Pray 4 Kray’.

Bizzy Bone social

Source: Bizzy Bone / Instagram

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close