Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” inside a Los Angeles hospital.
According to sources for allhiphop.com, Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, checked himself in the LA hospital on Friday, September 22, after experiencing a bout of coughing up large amounts of blood. Henderson suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing machine.
Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram stories with a post that simply read ‘Pray 4 Kray’.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
Stephen A. Smith Has Time For “Sorry A**” Terrell Owens After Claiming He’s Hating On Max Kellerman