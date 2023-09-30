The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is pregnant and glowing!

The singer stepped out for a date night this weekend alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and showed off her growing baby bump in the process. For their romantic night out, the 37 year old rocked a brown knitted sweater dress with gold buttons throughout. She also wore matching brown suede boots – giving us the perfect fit for fall. She paired the cozy look with a brown handbag and rocked a short, blonde wig with one side tucked behind her ear.

Russell matched CiCi’s color scheme and also wore a variation of brown but paired his look with a black suit jacket and matching slacks. The couple looked adorable as they shared an Instagram Reel of their lovely night out where they attended an museum of illusions and took a ton of silly photos together.

Check out the video courtesy of The Shade Room below.

CiCi is certainly enjoying being pregnant! Earlier this week, she shared an adorable bump update and revealed her excitement over her current pregnancy, expressing how happy she is that her fourth pregnancy is changing her face. “Face gettin a little chunky..and I like it,” the Body Party singer captioned the Instagram post.

In the photo dump, she wore an oversized “CiCi Presents” shirt as a way to nod to her upcoming CiCi EP. She paired this look with gold statement jewelry and wore her hair in loose curls. Check out the adorable photo dump below.

https://www.instagram.com/ciara/?hl=en&img_index=1

The expectant mother announced her fourth pregnancy with her husband Russell Wilson in August 2023 when she and her hubby shared the exciting news through an Instagram video announcement. Since the news dropped, Ciara has been absolutely glowing and showing off her growing baby bump in style!

Ciara’s prayer has to be the greatest prayer of all time because her life just keeps getting better!

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump During A Date Night With Hubby Russell Wilson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com