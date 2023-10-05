Bill Bellamy is known for being a story teller and he came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and did just that! The ‘Love Jones’ Actor talked about some of his most memorable moments with icons. The former TV host shared never before told stories about stars like Michael Jackson, Biggie, Aaliyah and R. Kelly. The comedian detailed a very interesting moment between him, R.Kelly, and Aaliyah. What was one of Biggie’s biggest fears? You’ll have to watch to find out! Lemonade stand you’re definitely going to want to hear this one! So grab your cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Bill Bellamy Spills Never Before Told Stories about Aaliyah & R. Kelly, Biggie, and More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards