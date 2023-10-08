Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Rick Ross is back at it again, hitting the internet with another humble flex. Check out what it looks like when run out of
space at your house for a basketball hoop. No space no problem, lets just take the hoop to his private jet hanger. Check out the biggest boss
floss out in his Kobe Bryant members only jersey with the Air Jordan Carolina blue low top Two’s.
The post Rick Ross Is On Another Level After This Video Surfaces The Net appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
