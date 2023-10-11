Listen Live
Mehgan James Talks New Basketball Wives of Orlando, Rob Kardashian Rumors, Who She Would Date & More!

Published on October 11, 2023

Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives alum Mehgan James came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and spilled on everything from her early years on reality TV to her personal life you’ll see showcased on the newest franchise of Basketball Wives. The reality star spills her very viral podcast “The Hollywood Group Chat” and making amends with the guests that have had controversial interviews on her show. Did Mehgan actually date Rob Kardashian? You’re going to have to watch the full interview to find out! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

