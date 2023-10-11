Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives alum Mehgan James came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and spilled on everything from her early years on reality TV to her personal life you’ll see showcased on the newest franchise of Basketball Wives. The reality star spills her very viral podcast “The Hollywood Group Chat” and making amends with the guests that have had controversial interviews on her show. Did Mehgan actually date Rob Kardashian? You’re going to have to watch the full interview to find out! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
Mehgan James Talks New Basketball Wives of Orlando, Rob Kardashian Rumors, Who She Would Date & More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Kanye West Reportedly Ordered Wife Bianca Censori To “Never Speak” & Other Bizarre Rules
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Lala Milan Announces She Is Pregnant After Failed Birth Control Attempts
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera