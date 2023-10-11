Watch: Tyler, the Creator’s le FLEUR* & Lacoste 2023 Campaign Stars Mara Brock Akil

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, the Creator’s le FLEUR* and Lacoste have a new Fall/Winter collaboration after their highly sought-after 2019 debut collection. The artist and designer debuted the collection with writer and producer Mara Brock Akil. Check out the cool promotion inside.

The Grammy award-winning artist deserves best dressed, considering his signature style and aesthetic has landed him this two-time collaboration with the heritage brand, Lacoste. In his 2023 Fall/Winter le FLEUR* and Lacoste collaboration, Tyler directed and scored a special campaign, starring screenwriter and producer Mara Brock Akil and her beautiful family.

Akil shares her love and support on social media saying, “Just a girl and her blush pink suitcase…Lacoste by le FLEUR*: Directed, collection and score by TYLER OKONMA. (available at lefleur.la)”

The “Girlfriends” creator shared another post, featuring photos from the campaign. Mara captioned the second post, “BEAUTIFUL FAMILY. When THE @feliciathegoat calls. You answer! What a beautiful composer of mediums you are Tyler! Had so much fun creating with you all. Just a girl and her BLUSH pink suitcase (and her baby, Nasir)… Lacoste by le FLEUR*: Directed, collection and score by TYLER OKONMA. (available at lefleur.la).”

Tyler’s beloved label, le FLEUR*, has a reputation for serving up bright colors and whimsical patterns, which he reenforces with this new Lacoste collection.

The pastel-colored collection features a sleeveless V-neck sweater, cable knit cardigan, and a cardigan stitch polo shirt to short-sleeve polos with a co-branded le FLEUR* Lacoste alligator patch. A twill jacquard set that includes a Harrington jacket, pleated pants, and pleated skirt sits alongside jackets, pants and skirts set in a cozy woolen fabric, while staples like appliqué T-shirts, socks, and jewelry round things out.

Tyler’s brand le FLEUR*, formerly known as GOLF le FLEUR*, dropped “Golf” from its name back in 2021. The artist wanted to transition to a more premium label. Though this may have glamorized the brand, it has made the clothes a bit harder to purchase.

With that being said, make sure you get your hands on the newest le FLEUR* and Lacoste 2023 Fall/Winter collection as soon as it lands. The collection of tennis-inspired apparel is set to land on October 11.

Watch: Tyler, the Creator’s le FLEUR* & Lacoste 2023 Campaign Stars Mara Brock Akil was originally published on globalgrind.com