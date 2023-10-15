STREAMED: Offset Drops Star-Studded “Set It Off” Album, Ice Spice Taps Rema For “Pretty Girl,” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice f. Rema — “Pretty Girl”

Ice Spice continues an impressive run with a new collaboration. After teaming up with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and PinkPantheress for a series of chart smashes this year, the “Munch” hitmaker enlists global superstar Rema for “Pretty Girl.”

The Bronx rapper speaks to a lover throughout this new single. “Looking at you got my eyes wide / So out of this world like SciFi,” she raps on the track. “Haters super mad, we got them all livid / Thinking about my future, got you all in it / Shooting for the stars, the sky has no limit.”

Ice Spice has already notched seven tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. Three of those cuts have reached the Top 5: “Karma” with Swift; “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress; and “Princess Diana” with Minaj.

She’s done all of this without an album. Earlier this year, she dropped her debut EP Like..? and more recently unleashed the effort’s deluxe edition. Listen to “Pretty Girl” below.

Offset — Set It Off

Offset is ready to Set It Off. After going through a tumultuous tragedy due to Takeoff’s untimely death, the Migos MC returns with a 21-track album.

Travis Scott (“Say My Grace”), Latto (“Fine As Can Be”), Chlöe (“Princess Cut”), and Future (“Broad Day”) all appear on this star-studded collection. Meanwhile, Set’s wife Cardi B also shows up on two tracks (“Freaky” and “Jealousy”).

The aforementioned La Flame also appears in Set’s new “Say My Grace” music video. The duo reportedly filmed this visual in Pattaya, Thailand, with shots at The Sanctuary Of Truth Museum; Nong Nooch Botanical Gardens; and the Pattaya Floating Market, according to a press release.

Collaborators definitely helped Set make this album, but he says another important person also had a hand in the process: the late great Takeoff. “I still feel his presence and his energy,” he told Billboard. “So that’s another thing that pushed me through is my boy Take, man. He didn’t care about the numbers…He was just very supportive. I keep that in the back of my mind and just keep pushing.”

Westside Gunn — AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME

Westside Gunn isn’t exactly retiring from rap, but the Griselda MC says his newest project AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME could be his final album.

To commemorate this finale of sorts, Gunn tapped a bevy of collaborators. Griselda’s Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine are, of course, part of the guest squad. But Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, EST Gee, Boldy James, and Jeezy are also featured among the project’s many guests.

So why might this be Westside’s final LP? “[This is] going to be the last album where I take the time to say, ‘This is an album,’” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib, or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist, or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album? I’m done with all that.”

Thus, Gunn says, he’s going out with a bang. “It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now,” he added. “It’s no more pressure. This album was pressure to me. I’m testing the waters on a few different things but it’s all me.”

Kid Cudi — “Heaven’s Galaxy”

Kid Cudi continues to prosper with the release of his newest single, “Heaven’s Galaxy.” The space-themed track is part of the Man on the Moon’s new Star Trek partnership.

As such, Cudder continues to take on spacial themes over longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius’ production. “Through the galaxies, don’t ask why,” he sings. “Take the journey, y’all, you will find / In the darkest times, look for light.”

Kid Cudi recently announced his “Boldy Be” collaboration with Star Trek. Beyond the new song, the partnership will reportedly also include a fashion component and a Fortnite experience.

