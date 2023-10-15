Ye aka Kanye West’s Hitler Love Angers Italian WWII Vets

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West is seeking to throw a concert in Italy, which is drawing the ire of the nation’s World War II veterans over his past comments praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to reports, Ye is currently in the midst of plans to put on a concert in the city of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy. News of the potential concert has caused veterans from World War II who fought against the Nazi regime and Adolf Hitler as well as Italian dictator Benito Mussolini to voice their anger, citing West’s past comments praising Hitler last year.

There has been nothing made officially public, but sources have said that there are negotiations underway to build a giant event stage at the RCF Arena for a show to be held this weekend or the next. Word has it that there will potentially be a crowd of 80,000 fans who will attend, which has further angered the veterans – for historical reasons. The town of Cervarolo, which is 40 miles away from Reggio Emilia, was a key part of the Gothic Line. The Gothic Line was a defensive position by Nazi Germany. Ceravolo was where the Nazis murdered 24 people which included the village priest.

“Someone can be a fantastic singer but then they are also judged by what they say, and West has made some inhumane declarations and with what’s happening in the world today we cannot accept this concert,” said Albertina Soliani, the vice president of the National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI). ‘We are focused every day with carrying certain values, which are liberty and democracy and then with this we just have to start again from the beginning.

Some have suggested that if West doesn’t get to have a live audience, he might perform and have it available to stream for fans. West has been on an extended vacation in Europe with his wife, Bianca Censori. They’ve been spending time in Italy since August and caused a stir by engaging in sexual activity while vacationing in Venice, leading to them being banned by a water taxi group..

