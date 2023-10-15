The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is killing it during her fourth pregnancy! Whether it’s beauty, fashion or just showing off her killer dance moves, she’s doing it all.

Over the weekend, the 37 year old singer shared an Instagram video of herself bumping around to her very first single, Goodies. In the video, the star hit a round of choreography while rocking a pair of baggy shorts and an oversized t-shirt. She also wore dark sunnies and even was able to hit the two step in a pair of open-toe heels, proving that she’s still got it!

With her hair in a loose ponytail, Ci Ci took it back to where it all started as she broke down a killer eight-count to the chorus of her popular song that had her (and us) smiling from ear to ear.

Check out the video which was posted by The Shade Room below.

But this wasn’t the only time that Ciara showed off her pregnant glow this weekend. On Friday, October 13, she shared a new photo of her growing bump ahead of the arrival of her fourth baby. In the candid photo, Ci Ci pouted at the camera and flashed a peace sign as she lay in bed while revealing her bare baby bump.

Ciara’s hair was decked out in long flowing curls and she went make up free for the stunning post. “ ,” she simply captioned the photo. Check it out below.

Ciara is expecting her third child with her husband Russell Wilson. The pair already already share their 6 year old daughter Sienna Princess and 3 year old son Win Harrison. Ciara is also a mom to her 9 year old son Future Zahir whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

Ciara Dances To Her First Single ‘Goodies’ While Showing Off Her Pregnancy Glow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com