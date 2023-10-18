Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The obsession with Halle Bailey’s womb reached new heights today when The Little Mermaid star’s Glamour profile was published featuring a misplaced quote from Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s interview that read, “Being a mum, being newly married — there’s a positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.” And now Glamour is doing some major damage control.

While most of social media instantly ran with the quote as an unofficial Halle Bailey pregnancy announcement, some fans noticed the quote didn’t match Halle’s typical vernacular, particularly the use of “mum.” It also begged the question, did Halle and DDG secretly marry? In the words of several commentators, someone is getting fired.

This mishap comes days after Chloe was seen dressed down in a graphic tee that seemingly conceals a baby bump. Halle and her boyfriend DDG attended Glamour’s “Women Of The Year” ceremony where she was honored with the Gen-Z Game-Changer award. Halle added more fuel to pregnancy rumors donning a velvet black mini dress with peplum detail by Nicoel + Felicia. The beautiful dress coincidentally hid her belly.

Halle and DDG were all smiles. Following the event, DDG took to social media to clap back at critics who had negative comments to say about his and Halle’s relationship. He changed his bio to include “rich bum,” in response to the chatter surrounding his career.

Halle and DDG have yet to confirm or deny pregnancy rumors, but the two are enjoying painting the town red. Whether Halle is pregnant or not, she’s still a young woman who deserves her privacy. Let sis live.

