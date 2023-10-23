GAZA— The Palestinian militant group Hamas is releasing two U.S. hostages. Hamas cited humanitarian reasons for letting the American mother and her daughter from Chicago go as the mother is in poor health.
It’s reportedly in response to mediation efforts from Qatar.
Investigators say the two Americans were handed over to the Red Cross and are now in Israel.
Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel earlier this month.
The post Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages was originally published on wibc.com
