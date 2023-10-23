Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Live On The Spot Is An Hilarious Vibe

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The cat or goat however you see it is finally out of the bag. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz have been putting in some work behind the scenes.

The joint album is on the way November 17, 2023! “Welcome 2 Collegrove” maybe the livest piece of audio we hear thus year. Press play for a full

break down of how Wayne & 2 Chainz really met. Real stories don’t deserve a filter. We also learned that their music career isn’t the only bond they

have. Wayne was actually in 2 Chainz’s wedding. Press pray for sneak peek tease at the new album . Jimmy Fallon was the perfect host when it

comes to dissecting this collaborating project.

