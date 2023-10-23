Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Live On The Spot Is An Hilarious Vibe

Published on October 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The cat or goat however you see it is finally out of the bag. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz have been putting in some work  behind the scenes.

The joint album is on the way November 17, 2023! “Welcome 2 Collegrove” maybe the livest piece of audio we hear thus year. Press play for a full

Related Stories

break down of how Wayne & 2 Chainz really met. Real stories don’t deserve a filter. We also learned that their music career isn’t the only bond they

have. Wayne was actually in 2 Chainz’s wedding. Press pray for sneak peek tease at the new album . Jimmy Fallon was the perfect host when it

comes to dissecting this collaborating project.

Tune in to The Flight Zone. Make sure your following Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms @Pskillzflo

The post Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Live On The Spot Is An Hilarious Vibe appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Live On The Spot Is An Hilarious Vibe  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close