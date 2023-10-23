The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Usher is back at it again when it comes to given fans a run for their money. His Las Vegas residency may have been the second

best thing to ever happen to this Dallas born legend. Each week it seems as if another A-list celebrity sits front row for a show, and helps become

the show, with the head liner show man himself. This week the vibes were definitely in the air. However Usher made it clear that Summer Walker

was like a sister to him. He mentioned their kids playing together, multiple talks, even going through sh#t together. Press play for the Good Good

creators, to bless fans with a improv live performance. Then scroll down and check out Usher keeping the show on fire this night by giving Dr. Dre

his flowers, and moment to shine. The energy was real from wall to wall.

The post Usher Went Live On Couch Next to Summer Walker appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

