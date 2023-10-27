Chloe Bailey Is The Muva Of Dragons In New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Outfit

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Dare we say, “Chloe Bailey’s WINTER is coming?”

Chloe Bailey starts Halloween off early with a sexy Game of Thrones-inspired outfit. She dropped pics and videos of her medieval kingdom drip on social media on October 26.

Big sister to Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, Chloe poses in front of a stone castle set with fruit, a throne, and dungeon props. She dons a silver and gold metal corset that hugs every part of her body. Her wide metal choker and matching wide-ban waist belt are eye-catching. Her accessories are simple, so as not to take away from the corset couture.

Pulling the costume ensemble together, Chloe rocks a long, blonde platinum unit with a buss-down middle part adorned with two braids. And while we are still trying to figure out what sorcery her hair stylists do to keep looking fly in everything from locs to wigs to natural tresses, we are here for the style switch.

Close-up snaps of Chloe’s makeup on the singer-actress’s Instagram stories show a popping nude gloss, pink blush, and wispy lashes. The entire slay gives “muva” of dragon vibes while displaying the “In Pieces Tour” star’s creativity and spin on Game of Thrones fashion.

Chloe’s 7M fans jumped in her comment section. “Amazing cosplay!! @chloebailey Good to see you branching out and having fun! The Girl Blerdz love it!” commented one fan. “Kicking off Halloween strong, period!” wrote another.

Chloe Bailey is ‘Halloween Haute’ on TikTok

Fans are also gagging after seeing the Halloween outfit in motion. On TikTok, Chloe dropped a 19-second video clip while donning her ensemble. Sitting pretty, her stone set and playing with her long blonde tresses, she sings, “I tell him to clean up the house for me when I get back, f*ck on the balcony.”

See the TikTok video here.

What do you think of Chloe Bailey’s sexy GOT look? Did she win Halloween before it even really got started?

RELATED

Chloe Bailey Is The Muva Of Dragons In New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com