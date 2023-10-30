The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Free from the shackles of 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion isn’t wasting any time delivering new music to the Hotties.

Following the news that she and her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment settled their issues, Thee Stallion shares details of “Cobra,” the first single off her Hot Girls Productions, the rapper’s “independent music and entertainment entity,” according to a press release.

Megan Thee Stallion has been methodically teasing the single set to arrive on November 3 across music streaming platforms, and based on the IG posts, there will be a video featuring the Hip-Hop star donning fangs and snake eyes.

Thee Stallion also shared a photo of the single artwork that solely features the rapper showing off her well-defined curves while rocking nothing but a costume bikini.

The same photo will also live on merchandise if you need a t-shirt of an oiled-up Megan Thee Stallion in the middle of a jungle in your life; we don’t blame you if you do.

Megan Thee Stallion Is BOOKED & BUSY

The single arrives right after Halloween, which is clearly the rapper’s favorite time of the year. She just recently held her annual Hottieween party in Atlanta.

This year’s edition of the bash was Tim Burton-themed and saw Megan Thee Stallion dressed as a flower. Other notable guests include Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Kash Doll, and more.

She also got into the celebrity Halloween spirit and recently shared her costume on the gram.

Mega Thee Stallion and her knees also hit the One MusicFest stage over the weekend in Atlanta, where she reminded attendees of all the hits she got in the stash.

We can’t wait to hear what “Cobra” sounds like, which is only part one of her rollout under the Hot Girls Productions imprint.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her First Hot Girls Productions Single “Cobra” was originally published on hiphopwired.com