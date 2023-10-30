Colorado Players’ Jewelry Reportedly Stolen From Locker Room During UCLA Game

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Colorado’s football team loss on Saturday to UCLA stings a bit more than expected.

Outside of the 28-16 loss, the team returned to the visitor’s locker room after the contest to discover their jewelry had been stolen.

The UCLA athletic department confirmed the alleged theft, and a police report was filed with the Pasadena Police Department.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” the statement read. “UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

The specific jewelry stolen, who it belonged to, or how much it was worth has yet to be reported. Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig posted a video to social media of the team’s reaction to getting ripped off.

“Damn, bro, I just got my shit yesterday,” says one player while shaking his head. “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

He later reposted the video with a quote that read, “IN [the] LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY” alongside an angry emoji.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was dismayed about the incident when speaking to local media after the game.

“That’s awful for anybody,” Kelly said. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.”

ESPN reports that California police and private security were on the premises for the big game but also pointed out that the game’s hype led to a record 71,343 people in attendance, making finding the culprits even more difficult.

The loss to UCLA caps off a tumultuous October that saw Deion Sanders’ Buffs lose three of the last four games. They took the college football world by storm after winning the first three games of the season, but since the fall from grace, they’re two wins away from making it to a Bowl game.

This isn’t the first time personal items have been stolen from a Deion Sanders-coached team since his things were stolen in 2021 when he was still a coach at Jackson State. He later tweeted that his assistant caught a man in his office rummaging through his bag and stopped the robbery.

Colorado Players’ Jewelry Reportedly Stolen From Locker Room During UCLA Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com