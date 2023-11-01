Watch: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert Try To Make Fetch Happen As They Reunite For Walmart’s Black Friday Ad

We all remember the 2004 cult classic film Mean Girls right? Walmart is banking on it! Today (November 1), the retailer released the first of a series of commercials featuring members of the cast reprising their roles. This time though, they are all adults. Although Black Friday is still weeks away, Walmart is looking to bring attention to its holiday deals a bit early.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried all return as the characters that they played in the film directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. Some things just don’t change! In the hilarious spot, Chabert’s Gretchen, who now has a kid, is still trying to make “fetch” happen. Seyfried’s Karen hasn’t quite yet gotten her facts together although she is a news reporter now. Lohan’s Cady Heron, who is now a guidance counselor, narrates the commercial very similarly to how she did in the movie. We even got a special cameos from Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese who portrayed Kevin G and Damian, respectfully. How could we forget Missy Elliott?

The one Mean Girl that we didn’t see in this first commercial was Rachel McAdams, who portrayed head of the pack Regina George. There’s still hope though as new iterations of the ad will debut every Wednesday (the “Plastics” day to wear pink) of this month. Every week, a different member of the cast will appear in an ad and a social post. Walmart wants to get its customers locked in on holiday shopping by offering great deals and lower prices before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which fall on November 24th and November 27th.

“Walmart is really known for Black Friday ,and we don’t intend to lose that positioning,” says Courtney Carlson, Walmart’s senior vice president of marketing, noting that the new commercials will be “unmissable” across both traditional advertising channels and social media. Walmart has in recent years tried to expand the concept of “Black Friday,” the one-day retail rush that takes place on the day after Thanksgiving, to the broader pre-holiday season. Many of its sales and bargains show up online — at the start of the week.”

Check out the ad below! Let us know what you think about it in the comments and stay tuned for more of them in coming weeks.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert Try To Make Fetch Happen As They Reunite For Walmart’s Black Friday Ad was originally published on globalgrind.com