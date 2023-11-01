Meek Mill Doesn’t Want To Be Labeled A “Rapper” Anymore After Kodak Black Explains His Collaboration With Tekashi 6ix9ine

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black might’ve had no problem collaborating with well-known snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine on a song, but that act alone now has Meek Mill rethinking his career title and ready to give up the label of being a “rapper.”

Fans of the Philadelphia rapper took notice of Meek Mill’s recent comment on one of DJ Akademiks’ post in which Kodak Black explained why he decided to collaborate with Tekashi on the track “Shaka Laka” (money of course). Taking to the comments section to express his feelings on the clip, Meek bluntly stated “I damn near don’t even wanna be labeled a rapper nomore.”

Meek must feel like being a “rapper” means the code of the streets gets thrown out the window when it comes to securing the almighty bag.

He’s not wrong as Kodak explained to N.O.R.E. on a recent episode of Drink Champs that at the end of the day it was all about that cool million he pocketed to get on a track with someone who infamously testified against his old crew and sent many of them to prison.

Saying he immediately agreed to do the song when approached by Tekashi 6ix9ine’s camp, Kodak revealed that another rapper also agreed but backed out of the collaboration after some people convinced him it would be a bad look. Black ain’t care what people thought about it, though as he wasn’t going to let seven digits pass him by.

“They f*ck with me because I gave my answer and that was that. Ain’t nothing to think about. That’s an M homie. One song. Like what the f*ck? I understand the value of a dollar. $100 is still $100. A band is still a band. I don’t even know the n*ggas he told on and I ain’t even from other there. N*gga, that’s y’all rat!”

Well, when you put it like that, Kodak. Funny enough on his original verse of the “Shaka Laka,” Kodak actually snuck in a 6ix9ine diss saying “I’m so raw I got a rat giving me cheese.” Ultimately the line was removed, but Kodak tried it. Regardless he did the song, got paid a million and didn’t lose any sleep over it.

Now Meek Mill doesn’t wanna be labeled a rapper anymore.

What do y’all think of Kodak’s collaboration with Tekashi and Meek Mill’s reaction to his justification? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meek Mill Doesn’t Want To Be Labeled A “Rapper” Anymore After Kodak Black Explains His Collaboration With Tekashi 6ix9ine was originally published on hiphopwired.com