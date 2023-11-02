No Fakes Here: eBay Opens Authentic “Street Wear Store” On Canal Street

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Canal Street in NYC is notorious for fugazi high fashion goods and kicks, but eBay is looking to flip the narrative a bit and is opening a Street Wear Store.

Beginning November 3 and 4, eBay is giving streetwear enthusiasts the opportunity to shop for the most sought-after brands while giving them the peace of mind the items they are looking at are indeed authentic.

The streetwear scene has only grown in popularity and is estimated to be worth more than $180 billion. On eBay, searches for streetwear have increased by more than 150%.

With the growing interest, there also is an increase in counterfeiting that gives streetwear fans cause for pause, especially when buying items off the web on sites like eBay or, notoriously, StockX.

eBay is looking to fix that with the Canal Street Wear Store curated from top-rated eBay sellers NYMilan , RIF, and Soled Out Jersey City and bringing its vast selection of streetwear items like the Supreme Morrisey t-shirt, classic Off-White hoodies, Nike x COMME des GARÇONS sneakers, and plenty of Aimé Leon Dore New Balance sneakers.

Other items in the pop-up store will come from often counterfeited brands like BAPE, Louis Vuitton, Chrome Hearts, and more.

eBay Authenticity Guarantee Quells The Fear of Buying Fakes

Now, if fears of copping fugazi gear worry you, eBay quells those fears, thanks to its eBay Authenticity Guarantee and other shopping enhancements.

“Enthusiasts go to eBay to find every drop from the past few decades, from late 90’s Supreme and Virgil era Louis Vuitton to younger brands like Palace and Aimé Leon Dore,” said Charis Marquez, Global VP of Fashion at eBay. “Expanding Authenticity Guarantee to streetwear brings peace of mind that every item is the real deal and furthers our efforts to make eBay the most trusted destination for streetwear. Canal Street Wear highlights eBay’s incredible selection and commitment to authenticity.”

It sounds lit and legit.

Will you be checking out the eBay Canal Street Wear Store? Would you like to see more stores like this?

Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: eBay / eBay Canal Street Wear Store

