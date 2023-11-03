Kim Kardashian Trends After Revealing That North Calls Kanye West “The Best Parent”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian has shared that when it comes to co-parenting with her ex-husband, Ye, formerly Kanye West, he’s still considered the fan favorite.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the two eldest Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Kim, were discussing co-parenting with their ex-husbands and the challenges of overcoming being hurt by their children preferring to stay at their father’s residences versus theirs. During the sisterly chat, Kim revealed that her oldest daughter, North West, revealed she prefers to spend time with her dad because he “has it all figured out.”

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best,’” Kim K. said. “‘He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Following the revelation, Kourtney empathized with the situation, sharing that her three children with ex, Scott Disick feel the same.

“They do that at Scott’s too,” Kourtney Kardashian said. “‘Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe is better.’ I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.’”

Clearly feeling upset, the SKIMS founder quipped that the children felt more independent due to “making ramen noodles” while under the care of Ye.

“They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen,” Kim K said, to which Kourtney added, “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

Later in the show during a confessional, Kim shared that Kourtney believes that 10-year-old North is the reality star’s “lesson” in her life. “I’m supposed to learn even more about patience—she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life,” she shared.

Kim also shares 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm with her ex-husband Ye; their divorce was finalized in November 2022, almost two years after she filed to end their six-year marriage. Following the dissolution, Kardashian faced backlash in May after seemingly calling herself a single mother, stating that she has “no one there to help” during a podcast interview with Jay Shetty. Addressing the controversy, Kardashian said:

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent. Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you. The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.”

