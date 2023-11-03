Mariah Carey Proves She Is The Queen Of Christmas And Style In Balmain

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

With her new fabulous designer outfit, sleek buss down middle part, and signature blonde hair, Mariah Carey has fully defrosted and declared, “It’s Time.”

‘It’s Time’ not just for the Christmas season – but also to slay!

Mariah wore her “sleigh”-worthy look while on the Jimmy Kimmel late-night show on November 2. The ensemble included a $5,790 black Balmain bustier mini dress in allover sequins with shiny gold trimming and button details. A black blazer covered her shoulders.

The Queen of Christmas’ hair was just as flawless and laid to the holiday’ gawds. Mariah wore sleek blond just-past-the-shoulder tresses. And her makeup gave soft glam.

Mariah Carey’s sleigh will take her to 13 cities in a Christmas-themed tour.

While on the show, Mariah discussed the importance of good lighting, almost getting arrested for prank calls as a child, and her upcoming Merry Christmas One And All! tour. Mariah’s tour will kick off her festive in California and end on December 17 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Mariah first began her Christmas shows in 2014 in New York City and expanded to Las Vegas and Europe in the years following. COVID caused the “One Sweet Day” artist to scale back in 2020. The upcoming 13-date run will be her longest holiday tour ever and her first across the country since 2019.

Following Blue Ivy and other celebrity children’s footsteps, Mariah’s 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, will be part of the tour. They get to rehearsal before the 54-year-old herself, according to Mariah.

She told Jimmy that her kids, who she shared with Nick Cannon, will be doing “various moments of music making and merriment” during the tour and “will be paid” for their time.

Mariah Carey officially defrosted and declared the Christmas season open on November 1. She took to her Instagram account, posting a video announcing the season change. With her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” selling over 20 million copies (and already on repeat), she is understandably the Queen of Christmas (and of style).

