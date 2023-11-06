Azealia Banks Apologizes To Lizzo, Body-Shames Busta Rhymes

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Azealia Banks is more known for her acidic remarks against fellow entertainers than her music these days but often displays a softer side despite her reputation. After apologizing to Lizzo, the Harlem rapper took aim at Busta Rhymes and essentially body-shamed the veteran MC.

Over the weekend, Azealia Banks took to her Instagram Stories feed and issued a written apology to Lizzo, complete with a tag.

“I was having a conversation last night and realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a huge apology for popping so much shit,” Banks began in the Stories thread.

She added, “If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major signs of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation, and will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be testosterone shot abuse ALL whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains…We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewer a YOUNG black woman – for anything.”

For the record, Busta Rhymes turned 51 this past May.

It isn’t clear why Banks took the shot at Busta Rhymes but her apology to Lizzo seemingly stems from comments she made in 2019 about the singer’s weight and appearance and referred to her as a “millennial mammy” all while acknowledging her talents.

As of now, neither entertainer has responded to Azealia Banks.

