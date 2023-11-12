The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Seems like the awkward Instagram live interview may not have been planned after all. Druski seems to be humble the

whole time but on the other hand Birdman has been paying attention of Druski’s mocking of his brand Cash Money. Coulda Been Records

has been on the top of everyone’s radar. Looks like from video reports, Druski was payed a little visit from Birdman & a few Rich Gang goons,to

confiscate his Coulda Been Records. Press play to decide if this is this real beef or baloney.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on All Platforms @Pskillzflo.

The post Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks was originally published on thebeatdfw.com