Seems like the awkward Instagram live interview may not have been planned after all. Druski seems to be humble the
whole time but on the other hand Birdman has been paying attention of Druski’s mocking of his brand Cash Money. Coulda Been Records
has been on the top of everyone’s radar. Looks like from video reports, Druski was payed a little visit from Birdman & a few Rich Gang goons,to
confiscate his Coulda Been Records. Press play to decide if this is this real beef or baloney.
The post Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
