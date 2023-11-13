Bobbi Storm dropped by The Lion’s Den on Magic 95.9 to talk about her new single, “We Can’t Forget Him,” her sound which she describes as “Holy Mixes,” and more!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
She also described some pivotal moments in her career including recently opening for Kirk Franklin and performing for Oprah.
Check out the full interview below!
CHECK OUT MORE INTERVIEWS…
Comedian George Wallace Checks In With Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH]
LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown
Bobbi Storm Talks New Single “We Can’t Forget Him,” Holy Mixes, & More With Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH} was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
Ex-NBA Player Joe Smith Gets Emotional Discussing OnlyFans Drama With Wife Kisha Chavis [WATCH]
-
Boosie Has a New Crush on… Who?
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023