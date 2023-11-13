2 Chainz & Lil Wayne “Long Story Short,” Killer Mike ft. CeeLo Green “Down By Law” & More | Daily Visuals

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This Friday (November 17) Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will be dropping their highly anticipated duet album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, and to get their fans hype the duo have been dropping off new visuals for some of the album’s cuts.

Keeping that work coming, Weezy and Chainz drop off a new visual for “Long Story Short” where the two style and profile in some fancy two-seaters as they burn up the highway while burning down some of that sticky-icky. Living life on the edge in the South.

Keeping the scene down there, Killer Mike reminds us he’s that dude and for his CeeLo Green assisted clip to “Down By Law,” Mike Bigga takes to his hood to turn up with some classic cars behind him while sporting some Mr. T jewelry that would make a lesser man hunchback.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ear Drummer/88rising artist Spence Lee, T-Pain and Snoop Dogg, Antha Pantha, and more.

2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE – “LONG STORY SHORT”

KILLER MIKE FT. CEELO GREEN – “DOWN BY LAW”

T-PAIN & SNOOP DOGG – “THAT’S HOW WE BALLIN”

ANTHA PANTHA – “YAYO”

SPENCE LEE – “WHITE TEE”

JOSH X – “MONEY UP”

TRIPPIE REDD – “7AM IN OHIO”

K CAMP – “SPIN THE BLOCK”

FATPOCKET – “TYPE”

