Lemonade stand gather round! Leah Henry got a chance to talk to Jordyn and Jodie Woods. Fresh off the stage at Essence’s GU Disruptor Summit the ladies came by to spill a little bit at the stand. I wanted to know how these young ladies have championed their confidence while growing up in the public eye. Leah also wanted to know how importance black women showing up for these two meant to them. You know Jordyn doesn’t really do interviews so this one was special to me! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Jordyn and Jodie Woods Talk Growing Confidence, Public Spotlight, & Black Women Showing Up For Them! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
