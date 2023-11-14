The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

“The Queen of Christmas” returns on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Grammy Award-winner and legendary singer Mariah Carey sits down with “The Princess of Christmas” Jennifer Hudson. Watch a clip from the special episode and read more inside.

On the next episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Season 2, Carey sits down with Hudson for a special show adorned in Christmas trees and lights.

“Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey and “Princess of Christmas” Jennifer Hudson bond over their love of the holidays. The singers share their favorite Christmas songs, movies, and dishes. Plus, the legendary singer reveals she decorates her home with a lot of trees during the festive season.

Hudson mentioned she starts decorating on Nov. 1 and Carey agrees it’s never too early, because “It’s time!”

Mariah also shared her favorite Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of “A Christmas Song,” and Jennifer reveals her favorite holiday movie is Home Alone.

Their conversation is full of moments. The pair have a “girlfriend” moment where Mariah reveals that her driver’s license expired 7 years ago and Jennifer convinces her it’s time to take her driver’s test. Mariah also recalls when she performed with the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Frank for VH1’s “Divas Live” in 1998, impersonating Aretha’s not so happy reaction to an air conditioning mishap that caused the legend to refuse to rehearse.

The special Christmas themed episode airs Nov. 15. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with humanitarian and chef José Andrés and country music superstar Blake Shelton this week. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com for more.

Check out a clip from the upcoming episode below:

Watch: ‘The Queen of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Joins ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ was originally published on globalgrind.com