Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Drops Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has walked back allegations she made about the golfer earlier this year.

Erica Herman’s lawsuit from May accused Woods of sexual harassment back when she worked at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. While an employee, she claims he pursued a relationship with her and reportedly forced her to sign a nondisclosure agreement and said she’d be fired if she didn’t.

“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment,” the filing read.

But now, according to CNN, new documents filed Nov. 10 in Florida’s Fourth District Court reveal she’s walking back the claims made about Woods. She’s also dropping the NDA appeal after a judge already ruled she couldn’t be released back in May.

“In dismissing this appeal, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such,” the court document reads.

This isn’t the first legal issue the former couple has suffered, considering she dropped another lawsuit –first filed in October 2022– in July.

In that case, she was suing for $30 million, alleging he violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking an oral tenancy agreement. After breaking up in October 2022, she claims they had a deal to let her stay in the house for five more years.

However, she claims the Woods, under his Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, “locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return.”

The lawsuit states that Herman was tricked into leaving the home after being told “to pack a suitcase for a short vacation” but was then locked out of the house once she arrived at the airport.

