Erica Campbell is on a winning streak that, as of last week, got even better after she nabbed a pair of nominations for “Best Gospel Album” and “Best Gospel Performance/Song” at the upcoming 2024 GRAMMYs.
It was only fitting that she stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to celebrate the great news, and man did she she arrive fit for the occasion!
RELATED: Blessed! Erica Campbell Receives Two 2024 Grammy Award Nominations
Performing her GRAMMY-nominated single, “Feel Alright (Blessed),” which is lifted off her GRAMMY-nominated album, I Love You, Erica was all smiles as she graced the stage of daytime television once again. In addition to talking nominations and new music, the Mary Mary songstress also filled the audience in on how she maintains motherhood amongst the many titles she holds down — including being the beloved head honcho here at Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!
Watch Erica Campbell give a special performance of “Feel Alright (Blessed)” and her full interview on The Tamron Hall Show below:
Erica Campbell Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
Boosie Has a New Crush on… Who?