Omega Psi Phi Founders Day In Animation

Today is a very special & monumental day for all members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity inc. This fraternity was founded on November 17th, 1911 and every since that year a new group of members have become initiated into a brotherhood like no other. Check out this animated episode of life, legacy, and lessons on the origins of Omega. Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, & Uplift make up the cardinal principals of this fraternity. Howard University is the founding University. Ya Pilot Pskillz has been an active and proud member since fall 2012. Press play to see how and why Pskillz chose this route amongst others

