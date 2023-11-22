The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of 50 Cent are well aware of the rapper and mogul’s penchant for commenting on big moments of the culture, typically via his signature sarcastic fashion. An audio clip of the Queens native using that same biting wit has resurfaced and at that time, the target of his barbs was Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy isn’t having the best go of it lately after settling an explosive lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. 50 Cent has already made a light jab towards Puff Daddy, but what has folks talking is a 2010 audio clip from Fif’s time on DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade 45 program discussing what allegedly were explicit photos of Ventura.

In the audio, it appears that Fif had some photos sent to him by Diddy where the G-Unit honcho questioned the nature of the relationship between the Bad Boy boss and the woman in the photo, which is alleged to be Cassie. Fif had his own set of photos which he was considering uploading to ThisIs50.com.

Whoo Kid inquired as to how things went left between Diddy and 50 Cent, with Fif saying that Puff named a supergroup featuring Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Red Cafe, and DJ Khaled the Supreme Team. With the infamous Supreme Team name already being in use by Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, Diddy later changed the group name to Dream Team.

The clip below jumps all over the place but Fif does mention Cassie’s name in audio, stating that the photos he saw were apparently orchestrated by Diddy.

Check out the audio below.

—

Photo: Getty

Old 50 Cent Clip Of Rapper Dragging Diddy & His Exploits Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com