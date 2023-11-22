The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Burr had time for the MAGA trolls BIG MAD that his wife blessed Donald Trump with the middle finger at a UFC event in NYC.

Spotted on Crooks & Liars, comedian/actor Bill Burr discussed the MAGA faithful still whining about his wife, Nia Renée Hill, flipping off the disgraced former president at UFC 295 on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

Bill Burr defended his queen, noting, telling the same MAGA trolls who always say “F*** Joe Biden” they can’t have it both ways.

“Those Trump guys — they’re always going, ‘Ah, You’re snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that,” said Burr. “And then you make fun of Trump, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ You’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ It’s like, you can’t have it both ways!”

Burr also broke down what happened in his own words, “The guy walked in the arena. Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

Everyone Loved Seeing Nia Renée Hill Flipping Off Trump

Burr’s wife, Nia Renée Hill, was garnering plenty of praise after hitting the twice-impeached president with the middle finger.

“Didn’t watch UFC last night, but I’m pretty sure Bill Burr’s wife, Nia Renee Hill, won,” a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

Another X user wrote, “Shout out to actress, writer, & producer Nia Renee Hill @niasalterego married to comedian @billburrTrumpers, your misogyny, racism, & hypocrisy are showing. You love your ‘Fuck Biden’ flags on lawns & trucks in front of kids. But complain when a woman does this?”

Salute to Bill Burr for standing up for his Black queen.

—

Photo: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Bill Burr Clowns MAGA Trolls For Crying About His Wife Flipping Off Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com