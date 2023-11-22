Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Well here we are in the holiday way of Thanksgiving. It appears as if Yung Miami is still living and giving life to her close friends and family
during her recent Friendsgiving party this week. Saucy Santana, to Ari Fletcher and more were all camera ready. The vibes appear to be set ,
and the table made. One person in particular didn’t show up or was invisible to the camera lens. Love aka Diddy didn’t show nor did we get a reason
of his absence.
Yung Miami Celebrates Friendsgiving But Somebody is Missing
