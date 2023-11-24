Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Rick Ross is back viral again, after fans watch his journey during the Thanksgiving holiday. Press play and learn which city Rozzay
was raised in. Florida isn’t the birth state as moss fans would have thought. It appears as friends and family where extra happy to see the
A list rapper in the fields, with the Fields. Check out how Ross showed love to his old neighborhood during this special time of year. Giving back to
the less fortunate is always a great gesture when you can.
The post Rick Ross Hometown Has Been In Mississippi This Whole Time appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
